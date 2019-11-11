WEST DECATUR — At last month’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting, Barb Wisor was appointed to a position with the Wallaceton-Boggs Municipal Authority. But at last night’s meeting, Wisor said she was not officially informed she was appointed for the position.
“I have never gotten a letter ... or nothing about it,” Wisor said.
Wisor said after she inquired about it, she found out she missed her first meeting that she was an official board member for.
“I would’ve really like to have been a part of (the meeting),” Wisor said.
Wisor said she talked with WBMA Chairman Ben Burns and he stated it was up to the township to send out a letter to Wisor stating her board approval.
In August, Boggs Township approved paying WBMA board members $50 per meeting after Burns had previously spoken with the supervisors, stating at the time the WBMA board only had three of its five seats filled and felt compensation might entice residents to join the board.
Wisor said it wasn’t her fault that she did not attend the most recent WBMA meeting.
“I’d really appreciate still being paid for being at the meeting,” Wisor said. “And I would like some information about what I’m supposed to be doing. I mean, no wonder things fail. There’s a lack of communication here.”
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson confirmed that they approved Wisor at last month’s meeting.
“I was assuming that Ben (Burns) was going to send you a letter out from the sewer authority,” Jackson said.
Wisor then reiterated that Burns stated it was the township’s duty to inform her of her appointment.
Secretary Kim Miller then told Wisor that she would send Wisor’s official letter.
“I would’ve been there,” Wisor said. “So I kind of expect to be compensated for all the legwork I did to be at the meeting. So I would appreciate it if you all would kind of take a vote on that.”
Jackson apologized and said they would send out the letter.
“We were under the impression that was all done by the sewer authority,” Jackson said.
However, an official vote to compensate Wisor was not done at the meeting.