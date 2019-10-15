WEST DECATUR — At Monday night’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting, a member of the Wallaceton Boggs Municipal Authority told supervisors about potentially extending WBMA’s sanitary sewer lines on two township roads.
WBMA Board member Ben Burns asked the township for “a request for a sewage facilities planning module exemption.”
“The Wallaceton Boggs Municipal Authority is considering extending the sanitary sewer lines within Boggs Township along Link Road and Prospect Road,” Burns said. “We don’t know quite to what extent yet, but the first phase of the process is to request sewage facilities planning exemption.”
Burns said the reason for the exemption request is because initially, there “was an Act 537 sewage facilities plan done for Boggs Township and the Wallaceton Borough area in the late 90s/early 2000s.”
“This area was — at least at that point — identified in the study,” Burns said. “So we don’t have to do a full sewage facilities study at this point. All we need to do is request exemption.”
Burns said ultimately the municipality is responsible for the sewage facilities, and that is why he is making the request.
Burns then gave the information to the supervisors and said WBMA did not need action on it at Monday’s meeting, but the purpose of Burns informing them now was so that the supervisors could look at the information and make a decision later, while also giving them time to compile questions if need be.
“But at some point we would ask if you would consider executing the request for the exemption for sewage facilities planning,” Burns said. “At that point, the sewer authority will provide a letter stating that there is available capacity in the existing infrastructure — both (with) the collection lines and the treatment facility.”
Burns also said WBMA would like to be in a position to look at acquiring funding for the project, whether it be grants or loans.
“So this is the first step,” Burns said.
When asked if it would essentially be an extension of the current system, Burns said yes in that it would pick up additional customers/homes on the two roads. Supervisor Greg Minarchick asked if there would be any pump stations installed with the project, to which Burns said they haven’t gotten that far yet. However, he speculates they may not have to do so and would let gravity take over.
“If there was a need to put in a pump station, I think we’d have to evaluate the cost and whether or not it’s worth doing at that point,” Burns said.
“Ok,” Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said. “We’ll definitely take a look at that then and work with you on that.”