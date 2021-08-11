WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township approved hiring Agatha Lauder-English as code enforcement officer at a recent meeting.
Lauder-English has past experience working with Clearfield County Solid Waste and Lawrence Township.
Supervisor Joe Lonjin noted she will work up to 10 hours a week as needed.
The supervisors will sit down in the coming week to discuss a plan of action. The township hopes to get Lauder-English’s advice moving forward, tapping into her past experiences working as a code enforcement officer.
The township has not previously had a code enforcement officer, according to supervisors. Supervisors recently passed an ordinance regarding blighted properties.
“It’s not a new area for the township to have blighted properties, but it is new for the township to have a formal way to address them,” Lonjin stated.
Lonjin said that the township is aware that some people are going through hardships and will try to be sensitive to this moving forward. There are some abandoned properties the township is particularly interested in addressing, he noted.
“We want to start working on that,” Lonjin stated. “We know that there are funds available through the state as well… so we want to start moving down that path to addressing those properties.”