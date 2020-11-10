WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:
- The proposed 2021 budget was approved and includes no tax increase. Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said those wanting to review the budget can do so at the township building between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10 by appointment only.
- Supervisors approved advertising for a certified public accountant to do the 2020 audit, as well as to complete and file the 2020 Department of Community and Economic Development report.
- Jackson said Old Valley and Spring Valley roads were paved last week.
- Jackson announced Jesse Weitoish has resigned as the township’s Emergency Management Coordinator. No action on replacing Weitoish was taken at Monday’s meeting. Jackson said they will look into the matter at December’s meeting.