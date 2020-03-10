WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:
- Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said the turnback projects on Creek and Hemlock roads are scheduled to start on March 31. Those wanting a complete schedule can contact the township for further details.
- Jackson said they were unsuccessful in obtaining a state Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Roads grant, while also stating they talked to those involved with the grant process and said most grants were given to projects that dealt with keeping water off roads. Jackson said they had “put a couple grants in for daylighting roads” and “there wasn’t enough money to go around.”
- The township received its liquid fuels payment of $122,632 and its turnback annual maintenance payment of $2,840.
- The supervisors approved advertising to pave Albert Run Road, the purchase of a two-way radio system, and daylighting Hemlock Road to Rick’s Tree Service.