WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:
- Road worker James Swartz was given a raise to $16.67 per hour as he had completed his one-year probation period.
- Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said the township received correspondence that two illegal dumping complaints were investigated.
- Supervisors approved a resolution to apply for a USDA Rural Business Development Grant for $12,729 from the United States Department of Agriculture that would be used for the purchase of a two-way radio system.
- Fiore Fedeli Snyder Carothers, LLP was approved to do the 2019 state Department of Community and Economic Development audit.
- Resident John Deacon asked the supervisors for an update on the forensic audit, to which Jackson said it remains unfinished.