WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:

  1. Road worker James Swartz was given a raise to $16.67 per hour as he had completed his one-year probation period.
  2. Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said the township received correspondence that two illegal dumping complaints were investigated.
  3. Supervisors approved a resolution to apply for a USDA Rural Business Development Grant for $12,729 from the United States Department of Agriculture that would be used for the purchase of a two-way radio system.
  4. Fiore Fedeli Snyder Carothers, LLP was approved to do the 2019 state Department of Community and Economic Development audit.
  5. Resident John Deacon asked the supervisors for an update on the forensic audit, to which Jackson said it remains unfinished.

