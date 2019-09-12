WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:
- Richard Crews of the EADS Group spoke about the projects on Hemlock and Creek roads, stating he hopes they are out to bid by Oct. 1. Crews also said he would prefer both projects are done by the same contractor in hopes of bringing costs down.
- Resident John Deacon told the supervisors about pipe/ditch issues on Company Road. Deacon then asked if anything was going to be done about the park, to which Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said there is nothing planned at this time.
- Resident Georgia Litz asked permission to hold a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 31 in the township building’s parking lot, to which the supervisors said they could do so from 6-8 p.m.
A brief discussion was had about what roads the township are able to work on, with Deacon saying it is a township road if it’s maintained by the township for 25 years, while resident Rick Shimmel said the township code book only mentions roads used for liquid fuels funding as what they can work on.