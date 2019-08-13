WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday’s brief Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:
- Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said the state Department of Environmental Protection partially reviewed a response dated from June notifying PA Waste, LLC that a bond value of $43,783,674 had been approved. Jackson said DEP is requesting — per code — that 25 percent of the aforementioned total in approved collateral is submitted to DEP within 65 business days. “We’ll play that out and see what happens,” Jackson said.
- Supervisors voted to give all Wallaceton-Boggs Municipal Authority members $50 for each meeting a board member attends, after WBMA board member Ben Burns made the request at last month’s meeting.
- Resident and township park volunteer Georgia Litz said a corn boil and hot dog event will take place this Sunday at the park at 4 p.m., with school supplies and other items given away — including kid’s games. Litz also thanked Lawrence Township for giving picnic tables to the park. A park fundraiser put on by the Clearfield Moose will also take place Sunday.
Jackson also thanked WBMA and Philipsburg Borough for sewer machines to open up some township pipes. Jackson said a pipe on Hilltop Road will need replaced but it can’t be done until they get permission from the railroad to do so.