WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:
- Trick-or-treat night in the township will be on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said those participating should turn on porch lights. Also taking place at the township building’s municipal lot on Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m. will be a “treats from the trunk night.”
- Jackson said they received a letter notifying the township that its estimated liquid fuels allocation for 2020 will be $120,862.
- A resolution was approved for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant in the amount of $88,943 from the state Department of Transportation that will be used on Albert Run Road.
- Resident John Deacon asked if the forensic audit had been completed, to which Jackson said he had not heard anything more on it.
- A check was presented to the township in the amount of $1,000 from the Clearfield Moose Riders that will go toward the park.
- Barbara Wisor was appointed to the Wallaceton-Boggs Municipal Authority.