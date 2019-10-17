WEST DECATUR — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Boggs Township Supervisors meeting:

  1. Trick-or-treat night in the township will be on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said those participating should turn on porch lights. Also taking place at the township building’s municipal lot on Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m. will be a “treats from the trunk night.”
  2. Jackson said they received a letter notifying the township that its estimated liquid fuels allocation for 2020 will be $120,862.
  3. A resolution was approved for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant in the amount of $88,943 from the state Department of Transportation that will be used on Albert Run Road.
  4. Resident John Deacon asked if the forensic audit had been completed, to which Jackson said he had not heard anything more on it.
  5. A check was presented to the township in the amount of $1,000 from the Clearfield Moose Riders that will go toward the park.
  6. Barbara Wisor was appointed to the Wallaceton-Boggs Municipal Authority.

