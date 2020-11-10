WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors discussed fire hydrants at their recent brief meeting held Monday.
During the meeting, one resident asked about fire hydrants within the township after a fire resulted in water having to be shuttled in to the scene.
Georgia Litz said there was a fire on Laurel Run Road last week and water had to be hauled in to battle the blaze.
“Has (water company) Pennsylvania American said anything about putting a larger line in there?” Litz asked.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said he’s spoken to PA American about potentially doing just that.
“They have to do a survey to see if the line that’s over there will support a fire hydrant,” Jackson said.
Litz said they have hookups for fire hydrants there and Jackson confirmed water had to be hauled in from a nearby location.
“We’ve addressed this with them,” Jackson reiterated, mentioning that Treasurer Deb MacTavish also has problems where she lives and there are no fire hydrants nearby.
Jackson also said Mark Rice from PA American would like to get together with the township and the local fire company once COVID-19 subsides and look at the current hydrants.
“He’s saying that there are different hydrants in the township that have better pressure than the other ones,” Jackson said. “We had talked about actually color-coding the hydrants for which ones have better pressure ... It’s a bit of an ongoing issue here for a while.”