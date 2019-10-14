WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township announced at last night’s monthly supervisors meeting that they will receive a grant they did not think they would receive.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said they had submitted for a grant through the United States Department of Agriculture that would go toward the purchase of a new township truck.
“We unexpectedly received the grant,” Jackson said.
When asked what the amount would be, Jackson said it was for $50,000 — and that it is not a matching grant.
“We’ll get $50,000 from the USDA toward the purchase of a new truck,” Jackson said.
A resident asked a theoretical question that if the township wanted a specific truck and if it cost $70,000, then the township would then be responsible for the remaining amount, to which Jackson confirmed.
“In our previous budget, we had set money aside to purchase the truck in our budget from last year,” Jackson said. “This will go a long way to purchasing another truck.”
Jackson said the truck would have four-wheel drive, a new bed and plow.
“It’s going to replace the International that we have,” Jackson said. “We had previously said that it was on its last leg. Then we also have a green truck that’s out here and that’s pretty well garbage (also).”
Jackson said they will not have the truck this year, but hope to have it by next fall “because of the time frame” in making the truck to the township’s specifications.
“We’re going to try and wing it here with one of these trucks — the green old Ford — as our backup,” Jackson said.
Jackson said for this winter, the township will be running its three small trucks “to try and get us through for this snow season.”