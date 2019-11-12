WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors tentatively approved its 2020 budget at Monday night’s meeting.
All three supervisors — Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson, Darryl Lashinsky and Greg Minarchick — voted in favor of the spending plan.
“The proposed budget will be here for review from Nov. 12 through Dec. 5 at the township until the budget is adopted at the Dec. 9 meeting held at 6 p.m.,” Jackson said.
While nothing was mentioned of the budget otherwise, Secretary Kim Miller provided The Progress with information on the proposed 2020 budget, stating millage will remain as it was in 2019 — which was 8.5 mills.
As far as the general fund, income is listed $365,830 and expenditures is at $332,810, thus creating a surplus of $33,020. The general fund already had $146,525 in assets as of Jan. 1 and a CD worth $32,276. Including those numbers would make income and assets at $544,631.91, leaving $211,821.91 in unappropriated funds.
The state fund had $135,681 in assets and a CD of $68,469 for a total of $204,150. State fund income is listed at $121,562 and expenditures at $182,250. But with including the assets and CD, it will leave the township with $143,462 in unappropriated funds.
Turnback account totals are balanced, with $1,137,867.51 listed for both income and expenses.