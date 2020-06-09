WEST DECATUR — The Boggs Township Supervisors met via conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic for its monthly meeting Monday evening. During the nearly 15-minute meeting, the supervisors accepted stone bids for the upcoming year.
The supervisors awarded Woodland Equipment and Supply with all of the township stone bids.
“They were the lowest on every item,” Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky said.
The township received four bids from companies and awarded Woodland Equipment and Supply the following: 600 tons of 2A at $12.47 per ton, 550 tons of 2B at $15.91 per ton, 400 tons of 1B at $18.48 per ton, 150 tons of ASHTO #3 at $15.76 per ton, 500 tons of 2RC at $11.35 per ton, R4 limestone at $16.67 per ton, and 200 tons of #2 limestone at $16.67 per ton.