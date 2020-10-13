WEST DECATUR — Halloween events for local children were approved within Boggs Township at Monday night’s brief supervisors meeting.
Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said those wanting to trick-or-treat can do so on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
“I’d just like to tell the residents that if you’d like to participate, please leave your porch light on,” Jackson said in regard to the chosen hours.
Resident Georgia Litz then asked the supervisors during the public comment period about potentially being allowed to use the township parking lot on Oct. 31 for a “Treats from the Truck” event from 4-5 p.m. — which is hosted by Calvary United Methodist Church.
Litz said due to COVID-19, they will not be having donuts or beverages like they normally do for the event.
“Everything will be packaged and given to the kids so you don’t have to worry about it,” Litz said.
All three supervisors agreed that would be fine and approved the church to use the lot at the aforementioned date and time.
After the meeting, Litz gave further information to The Progress, stating that treats will be given out at the Treats from the Trunk event to everyone in costume and — along with other treats — each person will receive a Halloween cookie and a juice box.