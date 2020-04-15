WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors via a conference call meeting recently approved a bid to pave Albert Run Road.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, business was conducted via a conference call with the public invited to participate. Information on how to participate is available on the township’s website at www.boggstwp.com. Residents are also able to email questions or ask during the public comment period.
Supervisors opened bids to pave Albert Run Road, receiving seven that ranged from the low $60,000s to just over $90,000.
Of the seven, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. came in at the lowest with $60,181.50, with supervisors unanimously approving the lowest bid. It was not mentioned when the project would start.
The supervisors also approved to pay “Lumadue Excavating invoice payment no. 1 for the turnback project.”
Supervisor Greg Minarchick asked how many payments are included, to which Chairman Russell “Butch” Jackson said he was unsure and would get back to him on that.
“It goes to the engineer for approval and then it comes back to the township for payment,” Jackson said of the process. “It’s the way it was set up in the original contract with (the) EADS (Group) and Fred Lumadue.”