Clearfield Area School District is considering having students return to school on a daily basis.
At Monday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Area School Board, Superintendent Terry Struble said he would like to discuss whether the school district should bring back students to school on an everyday basis.
“What I am bringing to you is a discussion point about your comfort level at bringing our students back on a face-to-face basis,” Struble said to the board.
Face-to-face basis means all the students would be back in school on an everyday basis, but they would still be required to wear masks, Struble said. Students and staff are required to wear masks when they are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing from other people.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district has divided the student body into two halves and each group comes to school every other day. Roughly half of the students are in the school to allow for social distancing.
On the at-home days, students are expected to participate in school via distance learning.
However, Struble said some life skills students need to be in school every day, so about 55 percent of the students are in each of the schools on any given day.
Struble said at the junior/senior high school, about 75 percent of the students are on school grounds at some point in the day because many of them go to the school for extra-curricular activities, such as band and sports after school on their home days.
Struble said he has two views on the situation because he has two roles. First, as the pandemic coordinator, it is his responsibility to do everything he can to make sure there isn’t a surge of COVID-19 in the schools and the community. But as superintendent, he has to listen to parents and the community and take into account the educational needs of students.
If they brought back students on an every day basis, Struble said the students would receive significantly more instruction time.
Under the current system where the students go to school every other day over a 20 day period, the district is providing students with 10 days of instruction.
If the district went back to an every day schedule, the district would provide 15 days of instruction over that 20-day period.
Struble said if they did have an issue at the school, they would still have a five-day grace period where they would still be ahead when compared to the every-other-day system.
An option would be to start the students back on an every day basis on Nov. 2.
This would give the school district enough time to make sure the cafeteria would have enough fresh food in stock for all of the students.
Struble said there are concerns about returning to an every day basis.
“I can spin that hat back and forth depending on the role that I take,” Struble said.
For example, social distancing would be more challenging, Struble said.
The cafeteria would be almost full with students sitting three feet or less away from each other while not wearing masks because they are eating.
The buses would be fuller as well.
And any staff and students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19, they would be required to quarantine for 14 days, Struble said.
Struble said the school district has to take into account that many students live with their grandparents and there is a possibility that a student could have COVID-19 and not show any symptoms, and bring the virus home to their families.
Struble said the district also has the option of bringing the elementary school students back on an every day basis but keep the secondary students on an every-other-day basis because the online and distance learning is more difficult for the elementary school students than it is for the high school students.
Struble said a number of parents are requesting that students return to school on an every day basis and most of them are parents of elementary school students.
He said most of these parents want students back in school because they believe their children need the routine and process of going to school every day.
He added that some parents have also said it is difficult to provide child care and meals for their children when they are at home.
Struble said they are working on having a system where students can take meals home with them at the end of the day, but they are still working out the logistics.
But, Struble said it is ultimately up to the board to decide what the district would do. The board will be discussing the issue again at next week’s regular meeting.