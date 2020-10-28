ALLPORT — West Branch Area School District board member Don Yontosh said at Monday’s board meeting that he recently went to watch his granddaughter play soccer and said there’s very little seating.
Yontosh said the only seating currently at the soccer field — which is on the property across the street owned by Gethsemane United Methodist Church — are two small bleachers.
“I was wondering if we could look into something, maybe get some portable bleachers down there,” Yontosh said. “If you get portables, they’d be ours and not the church’s. We could move them and use them (elsewhere) for overflow.”
Yontosh said he’s researched the matter and feels they could get two sets of bleachers down there that could seat 300 people.
“They’ve had a great year,” Yontosh said of the girls soccer team. “They had a great year last year. They don’t ask for anything. I think we could at least put a couple sets of bleachers down there so people can sit and watch the games.”
Board President Chad Diviney said he’d echo Yontosh’s comments, as he’s got two daughters in the program.
“These girls have been to the district championship three out of three years,” Diviney said. “They won it last year. We’ve done very little, if anything, for this program other than buying uniforms. The church, they mow grass and supply the field.”
Yontosh said he’s also been asked why the soccer team can’t play on the football field, and said the field is too small to play there.
Athletic Director Dave Williamson said the school does already own the two portable bleachers that are currently at the soccer field and they return to school property in the spring for baseball.
Diviney said he talked with Yontosh about this last week and also said the dugouts need work there.
“In order to use the bleachers that (Yontosh) is talking about, all that we would really need to do is to remove the reffing dugout, which contains the clock,” Diviney said. “Move the players to the opposite side of the benches and basically set the portable bleachers in that center section. I think it would be very low cost and it would present itself very well to the district.”
Diviney cited opposing teams coming in from a lengthy distance, only to find there are very few opportunities for seating, especially with current social distancing matters.
Board member Paul Carr said he’d suggest that be something the district could look at during budget season. Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said in 2019, they provided the board with a long range projects plan to potentially budget, at which upgrades to the soccer field — specifically new dugouts — were mentioned. However, Dutrow said they had not discussed portable bleachers.
Diviney asked if this could be in place for next season, to which Dutrow said they’d soon be discussing the upcoming budget season and it’s more than feasible.
“I’ve researched it and bleachers that are out there are really, really nice,” Yontosh reiterated.