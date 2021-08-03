GRAMPIAN — Bloom Township Supervisors at their recent meeting discussed the following topics:
- Supervisors accepted plans for a subdivision in the township.
- One motor vehicle crash had been reported in the township with one instance of traffic control.
- A partial road collapse on Bilger’s Rocks Road caused by a flare that was dropped into a plastic pipe has been repaired.
- The township received its first installment of the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds.
- The Bilger’s Rocks Association with township support sent a letter to county commissioners to request funding to pave Bilger’s Rocks Road.
- Clearfield County Hazard Mitigation requires Bloom Township to request a plan for emergency items for the borough. Supervisors suggested heating and cooling systems but did not make a definite decision.
- Road maintenance has continued in the township with potholes being filled and roadside grass being mowed.