GRAMPIAN — Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of Bloom Township Supervisors include:
- Supervisors acknowledged the building permit for Pine Gate Renewables solar farm being granted for more than $24 million.
- Supervisors discussed putting a township owned backhoe up for auction and approved the motion to publish an ad.
- The township received $4,000 from Grampian Borough as payment for ashes.
- Clearfield County hazard mitigation paperwork was signed and filed successfully by township supervisors.
- June 7 was accepted by township supervisors as the official start date for road maintenance.
- A township truck is scheduled to be repaired on June 7.