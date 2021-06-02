GRAMPIAN — Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of Bloom Township Supervisors include:

  • Supervisors acknowledged the building permit for Pine Gate Renewables solar farm being granted for more than $24 million.
  • Supervisors discussed putting a township owned backhoe up for auction and approved the motion to publish an ad.
  • The township received $4,000 from Grampian Borough as payment for ashes.
  • Clearfield County hazard mitigation paperwork was signed and filed successfully by township supervisors.
  • June 7 was accepted by township supervisors as the official start date for road maintenance.
  • A township truck is scheduled to be repaired on June 7.

Tags

Trending Food Videos