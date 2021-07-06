GRAMPIAN — Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of Bloom Township Supervisors include:
- The township was officially granted $42,286 in funds from the American Rescue Plan.
- The township is considering the purchase of a snow plow. Supervisors are getting multiple quotes before making a decision.
- Supervisors discussed fixing a knocked down sign as well as broken a guard rail in the township.
- A road sign for Woodel Road. was stolen. There are no leads on who stole it or why.
- Roadmaster Bill Kendall announced that the township will begin road maintenance at either the end of July or early August.
- The township received $26,203 from the Pine Gate Renewables solar farm project that was accepted in May.
- A township truck was repaired for $1,400. The repairs included new brakes and rotors.
- Supervisors acknowledged that a citizen had spoken with the board of tourism to secure funding for the township to work on Bilger’s Rocks Road following complaints of large potholes.