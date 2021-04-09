MORRISDALE — A deteriorating building at 3982 Morrisdale Allport Highway has garnered the attention of the Morris Township as a safety threat to the public.
The abandoned house teeters on the verge of collapse and is a high priority for Morris Township, according to supervisors at Wednesday’s meeting.
The chimney, which fell out onto the road, has already proved a danger to public safety, said Supervisor Chairman James Williams.
Representatives from the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1 expressed concern for the building during the meeting.
“I’d say within the next two months the whole front of that building is going to collapse into the middle of that road,” said Jim Hummel.
Time and natural elements are furthering the deterioration process.
“I’m telling you,” said Hummel, “the building’s dropped two foot since (the chimney incident), because I keep an eye on it now.”
The building garnered attention after the township received results from an abstractor investigating blighted properties of priority to the town. There were seven that were of the most interest, according to solicitor Dan Nelson.
The township acquires delinquent taxes when taking a property. Although they can reduce costs through a municipal transfer donation, the process can be lengthy. In cases of emergency situations, the township must act fast.
“You have to go in there and make it safe,” said Nelson.