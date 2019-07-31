For the second consecutive year, chainsaw carver Jennifer Black has returned to the Clearfield County Fair to showcase her work.
The Corning, N.Y. native picked up the craft years ago by going to a chainsaw carving competition as a spectator.
“I fell in love with it,” Black said. “I liked what I saw and I liked the passion that I saw and the people doing it. And I liked the art that they created, sometimes in just a matter of minutes.”
Black said she then purchased a chainsaw — not knowing how to even run one at the time.
“I wanted to do this,” Black said. “And with enough determination, I guess you can do just about anything.”
She also said in starting the hobby, that you should talk to another chainsaw carver before diving deep into the artwork.
“Do not pick up your dad’s old (chainsaw) and start carving with it,” Black warned. “It will bounce back and take out your face. There’s a special chain and a special bar and a special way to do this that is less dangerous. However, it’s still very dangerous.”
The first year she carved, Black said she didn’t do many shows but did compete at the Cherry Springs Woodsmen Show. Now, she goes to about 12 to 14 fairs each year throughout Pennsylvania and New York.
Black has three shows a day outside of the Expo II plaza, with four shows on Sunday. She said she really enjoys coming to the Clearfield County Fair and the people running it.
“The public has been very receptive and welcoming and warm and they come to the shows and pack the stands for me,” Black said. “But the people behind the scenes here make it a pleasure to come here. They know what they’re doing and they do a good job at it. I really do enjoy working with them.”
So what does Black enjoy most about what she does?
“Every morning I get to wake up and make art,” Black said. “I don’t have to be a starving artist. The fact that I’m able to make a business out of it and actually eat more than Ramen means the world to me. I love being able to create things every day that people buy. It’s a privilege.”
Black said her bear sculptures are her biggest sellers and it doesn’t matter to what she’s carving — she enjoys it all. However, she did say making eagles can be tough because you have to be quite precise in what you’re carving.
“It can quickly look like a penguin if you’re not careful,” Black joked.
Black’s works that are created each day this week will go into a silent auction that ends at 5 p.m. Saturday. Information on how to bid for the items via text is located on each piece.
Black also urged fairgoers that if they like the free acts the fair provides each year, they should contact the fair and let them know.
“Whatever free acts that are here, if you appreciate those being included in your ticket price, contact the fair ... and let them know that you enjoy this,” Black said. “They need to know that their money is being well spent (on the acts).”