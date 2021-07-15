GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday night to officially open a trail and Rock House in honor of television show winner Roland “Rock House” Welker.
Welker attended the event as the guest of honor and cut the ribbon for the new stone house and trail.
Welker starred in the History Channel Season 7 television show, “Alone,” where contestants are let loose in Alaska to survive on their own with a limited number of supplies. The last contestant standing is dubbed the winner of the show and given a cash prize. Welker was awarded $1 million for surviving 100 days in the harsh Alaskan wilderness.
The Roland Welker Rock House is a replica of a rock house that Welker built in the show. It took 13 volunteers over 300 hours of work to build the structure. The equipment and stone used to build the house were donated by Russell Stone Products as well as stone markers by the Rock House and Roland Welker Trail. The logs used in the house were donated anonymously.
The Roland Welker Trail is a loop of one mile that begins and ends at the commemorative Rock House. The trail leads hikers through an open hemlock grove and offers many sights to see.
At the event, Welker spoke about his time on the show as well as the accuracy of the stone hut to his own.
Raised in Shiloh, Welker is a Clearfield County native that grew up loving the outdoors. He spoke about his beginnings to the crowd at Bilger’s Rocks and encouraged people to follow their dreams.
“I’m proud to be a Clearfield County native from Shiloh... don’t let anybody deter you from what your passion is, whether it’s the woods or whatever,” said Welker.
While visitors cannot currently stay overnight in the Roland Welker Rock House, volunteers at Bilger’s Rocks are looking into the possibility of renting out the stone house as part of their campground.
Visitors can explore the Roland Welker Rock House and Trail at Bilger’s Rocks anytime throughout the week from dusk until dawn when the park is open.