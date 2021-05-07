MADERA — After a hectic year, Bigler Township is buckling down to address blighted properties and unruly citizens, according to a recent meeting.
The township’s efforts were supposed to start in 2020. However, the pandemic ruined the township’s plans, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
“The world was topsy turvy,” said Myers. “It still is to some level, but enough is enough. We’re going to move forward.”
According to a police report obtained from a Right to Know request, Bigler Township Regional Police Officer Tim O’Leary investigated 14 incidents and one accident. There were two non traffic citations, one agency assist and one public service.
The officer set an ultimatum for seven citizens, according to the police report. Three properties on Spruce Street were given notification for rubbish or for a structure/vehicle violation.
The officer also gave notification to a citizen on Atlantic Avenue and Miriam Street. Two places at Banion Road were also given notice for their rubbish, according to the report.
The officer is just starting out on the quest to clean up the town. He has only put in a few hours, according to Myers.
“I’m glad to hear that he’s actually starting to do that,” said resident Keith Furrevig. “I put a lot of effort trying to keep my place looking nice. Everybody else should too.”