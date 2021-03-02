MADERA — The Bigler Township Supervisors are looking for a new supervisor now that longtime Supervisor Randall Mick submitted a letter of resignation that was effective Monday, March 1.
Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers on Monday said the township received a letter from Mick stating his resignation, which stated, “I resign as a township supervisor as of 3-1-2021.”
Myers said they will soon have to appoint a new supervisor to replace Mick for the rest of 2021, as those interested need to contact the township by the end of the week at 378-5145. You must be a resident of Bigler Township and the position is not for a working supervisor.
“Anybody of interest needs to come see me or call me by the end of this week, by Friday at 3 o’clock,” Myers said.
Mick’s term was scheduled to end in 2023. Because he resigned his post, that supervisor position will appear on the primary ballot as a two-year term to begin in January 2022 and end in 2023. A petition must be completed with a minimum of 10 signatures and returned to the Clearfield County Elections Office by March 9, according to Director Dawn Graham.
However, supervisors must now appoint someone to take Mick’s place until the end of this year — about eight months. Myers said he would like all interested people to declare their interest in serving by the end of the week.
Supervisors plan to interview potential candidates and they hope to appoint a new supervisor at the next meeting slated for April 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the township building.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Mick was charged in January by Clearfield-based state police with theft by unlawful taking — moveable property and receiving stolen property, both of which are second degree misdemeanors.
The criminal complaint stated between July 21 and Dec. 21 of 2017, Mick made five fuel purchases at the Houtzdale CMP fuel station located at 708 McAteer St., Houtzdale, totaling $104. Mick was later interviewed by a state Ethics Commission special investigator and Mick allegedly told the investigator it was possible he utilized the township fuel card instead of his own.
Troopers also interviewed Mick and when asked if he had taken anything or done anything out of the ordinary, Mick told troopers that “it’s possible, but if he did, it was an accident.”
Myers announced this at the November 2019 supervisors meeting and also stated four tires were missing from the township garage and were allegedly given away to a private citizen.
The tires were later returned — with Myers stating they were worn out when returned — and the ethics commission did not cite Mick for any violations regarding the tires.
Mick was originally slated for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17. However, it was continued until March 17 and will be in front of Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris.