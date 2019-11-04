MADERA — Residents of Bigler Township were informed Monday evening that current Supervisor Randy Mick was under investigation for allegedly using his public office for personal gain.
Chairman R. Philbert Myers said he wanted to address the rumors because officials were initially not allowed to discuss it because it was an ongoing investigation.
“The investigation is over,” Myers said. “All I’m going to say is what I can prove and have facts. I’ll let the rest sort itself out later on.”
Myers then read a letter from the State Ethics Commission stating Mick used the authority of public position for private benefit when he purchased unleaded gasoline for his personal use and disposed of township tires specifically to satisfy debt.
Myers said the letter stated that actions “could result in administrative penalties and possible referral for criminal prosecution.”
The matter was then turned over to Clearfield-based State Police in February.
Myers said in June, the investigation trooper “felt there were reason for charges and went through the District Attorney’s office, where they still lay today.”
“When Mr. (William A.) Shaw was questioned, he said he is still waiting for the police to finish their investigation; (state police) said this is not an ongoing investigation,” Myers said.
Myers said state police said he could discuss the matter openly since the investigation had concluded.
Myers said he wanted the public to know this is “contrary to the rumors that this is a fraud and a set up.”
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. said when reached by telephone late Monday night that his office is fully aware of the Bigler Township incident involving Mick.
“I can confirm that there is an investigation being conducted regarding Supervisor Mick,” Shaw said. “It’s an ongoing investigation. These things take time, especially because it involves local government. It’s not fair to the taxpayers, nor to Randall Mick, to not conduct a thorough investigation.”
Mick admitted there were tires involved and they were given locally to someone.
“The tires were returned,” Mick said. “Philbert (Myers) went along and we picked the tires up. When the Ethics Commission investigated that, they found nothing wrong because the tires were returned and nothing was exchanged as far as cash flow and nothing like that. They were given away to get them out of (township property) so they wouldn’t lay around here because we have an ordinance about junk and garbage and stuff. The guy I had given them to thought he could use them. So the tires were returned and they are still (in the garage).”
Myers confirmed that the tires were returned — but they were worn out.
“(They were) the same tires that when you said that you didn’t give them to him two years before that, you swore up and down that you didn’t and you didn’t know where they were at,” Myers said. “Two years later they were picked up and worn out.”
Myers said the person with the tires was the one who turned Mick in when questioned.
Myers then referenced the incident from Boggs Township that took place in 2017-18 when the late Rickey Droll, then a supervisor, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property from Boggs Township for $18.25 in vehicle parts, at which he was court-ordered by President Judge Frederic J. Ammerman to resign as supervisor in March 2018.
“Rickey Droll was removed and charges were filed from Bill Shaw for ($18.25),” Myers said. “There is a substantial amount of more than ($18.25) worth of fuel and everything else that we were discussing here — that ultimately you also pleaded guilty to and admitted to taking.”
“I disagree with that statement,” Mick responded.
A resident then asked Mick whether or not he misused the township’s fuel card.
“No,” Mick responded. “Supposedly they’ll be able to investigate. We’ll see what comes out of it.”
When asked about the investigation into the Droll case, Shaw described it as a “likewise lengthy investigation that took several months to complete” before charges were filed.