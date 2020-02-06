MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisor Barry Reams said there was an “unfortunate concern” that someone had with the township’s kitchen as it has been hosting pancake breakfast events each month in an effort to raise funds.
At Monday’s township meeting, Reams addressed the issue.
“Someone took it upon themselves to say that we are serving illegal food in an illegal kitchen,” Reams said.
Reams said Pennsafe Building Inspection Services wrote a letter to the township and the letter said the township has a “low impact kitchen.”
“As long as it maintains the status of low impact, no UCC inspections are needed,” Reams said.
Reams said he didn’t think they were “harming anyone in the community by having our breakfasts for the small fundraiser that it is.”
Chairman R. Philbert Myers said the only two things that the township could potentially fall under for its kitchen would be an electrical inspection — stating someone with Pennsafe actually did the kitchen’s electrical service to begin with — and if they decided to do a “restaurant-style (kitchen that serves) four or five days a week, that changes everything.”
“To do a monthly benefit breakfast and to have a little bit of fast food basically for the food sales, we are completely low impact,” Myers said.
Myers and Secretary Jeannette Holden also said that they do not have deep fryers and if they did, they would then have to install some form of ventilation.
Resident and former Supervisor Keith Furrevig asked what exactly was the problem, asking if it was a financial or health problem, as he has cooked there and stated how they keep everything as clean as possible.
“Did someone get sick?” Furrevig asked. “Did someone have a bad meal?”
Reams said that was not the case and the “individuals that are causing the problem have never stepped a foot inside this building.”
“They’re just upset at the fact that we’re generating revenue,” Myers said. “That’s the bottom line.”
“I just think that’s a nice thing we do out there — having the breakfast,” Furrevig said. “Plenty of people have been there.”
Myers said he feels it’s a nice setting for people of the community to come and enjoy breakfast.
“We’ve got people that come at 7:30 a.m. and they don’t leave until 11 a.m.,” Myers said. “It turns into more of a (social event).”
Furrevig said if people do have a problem with it and they’ve never attended, he encourages them to come check it our for themselves before making false comments.
Myers did say attendance for the breakfasts have been down as of late and they will hold another one on Feb. 22. Depending on turnout at that event, they will decide whether to continue to hold them monthly or possibly every other month.