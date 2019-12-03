MADERA — The Bigler Township Supervisors learned of the Wreaths Across America program at Monday night’s supervisors meeting and after hearing about it, decided to donate to the cause.
Robin Bowser spoke to the supervisors and residents in attendance about the Wreaths Across America program that takes place at Beulah Cemetery in Ramey, with this year’s event slated for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11:45 a.m. — with the ceremony itself taking place at noon.
“It’s a national program that started back in the early 2000s with a wreath company up in Maine,” Bowser said. “They had some wreaths leftover and a guy had them trucked to Arlington to be placed on the veterans graves. From there, it just started expanding.”
Bowser said it was previously only open to military cemeteries but in 2013, she received a call saying it was now open to all cemeteries and asked if she’d like to start a program — which she chose Beulah Cemetery.
While the program takes place at Beulah Cemetery, Bowser said the cemetery itself doesn’t pay for any of the wreaths.
“These wreaths come from donations from people like me and you,” Bowser said.
There are 2,000 cemeteries that participate in the program and Bowser said it had been the only one in Clearfield County up until last year when the Crossroads Cemetery located at Hegarty’s Crossroads in Beccaria joined in.
Wreaths are sent the week before the ceremony.
“Over 1,300 people are buried in Beulah and we have 180 veterans,” Bowser said.
While Beulah Cemetery is not in Bigler Township, Bowser told the supervisors that a police escort will take place from St. Francis School in Clearfield to the cemetery that includes various officers, Army Reserves and National Guard and more. The procession will then also stop to lay wreaths at the Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial in Philipsburg just off of state Route 322 (as you cross into Rush Township, Centre County).
Bowser asked if the township could take part since they have the Bigler Township Regional Police department, to which Chairman R. Philbert Myers and Officer Tim O’Leary said that would not be a problem.
Bowser said if people are not attending the ceremony itself, she asks for those to stand along the route in support.
“Support this convoy as they go through — from Philipsburg to Ramey,” Bowser said. “If you can get the word out to everybody and anybody, be in Houtzdale, be in Ramey, wherever. Stand along the road, waive your hand, waive a flag, make a sign ... Just to show support for these wreaths that go to these veterans.”
The ceremony itself is at noon and includes St. Francis School students singing the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Smithmill VFW and Houtzdale American Legion providing proper Honor Guard services and Pastor Claire Pannebaker will speak.
Myers asked if funding was needed for this year’s ceremony, to which Bowser said this year everything is accounted for.
“If we get more funds, it rolls over to next year’s (event),” Bowser said.
Myers then made a motion to give all proceeds from the township’s Dec. 28 pancake breakfast to go towards next year’s event, which was seconded by Supervisor Keith Furrevig and approved by both. Supervisor Randy Mick was absent.