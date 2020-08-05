MADERA — Bigler Township will soon be getting a new truck, as the supervisors unanimously approved selling a 2003 dump truck at its meeting earlier this week.
Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers said Woodward Township has a truck — a 2014 International — that they are considering to purchase. However, Myers said there are currently some housing problems with it.
“They have all the paperwork and documentation on it,” Myers said.
Myers said they have agreed to have an appraiser come in and look at the truck since Kim Caldwell is both the secretary of Bigler and Woodland townships.
Once it’s appraised, Myers said if it’s within reason, he would like to propose they purchase it. The township’s current truck — a 2003 F-350 — is not worth repairing, according to Myers.
“The 350 is not going back out on the road,” Myers said. “The inspection is out and the thing (is in bad shape). We need a second truck.”
Myers asked for a motion to gather more information so they could do something “iron clad” as far as either purchasing the Woodward Township truck or looking at other vehicles. Supervisors Barry Reams and Randy Mick approved the request.
As far as the old truck, Myers said it wouldn’t hurt to put it out to bid in case someone wanted it — albeit it with the issues it has.
Reams said he’s tried to think of people who could use it for farm use or something similar, but those he’s contacted about it are not interested in it. He then suggested putting a $500 reserve on the truck.
“I mean, the plow goes with it and it does plow,” Myers responded. “That’s why I say $1,000 — it’s got a good working plow system.”
The supervisors then approved putting the 2003 truck out to bid with a $1,000 reserve.