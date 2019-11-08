MADERA — Holiday cheer will be spread throughout Bigler Township in a couple of weeks as it was decided upon at Monday’s Bigler Township Supervisors meeting to hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The matter was discussed at the October meeting but nothing was set in stone in regards to a date and time of when it would be done.
Organizer Tracey Southern said she called around and they can get a nine-foot tree from Gene Wardo. Decorations have also been donated and Girl Scouts will be making ornaments to place on the tree.
“Our idea was to see if people in the township would each bring in an ornament to place and maybe have cookies and drinks afterwards,” Southern said, as they also hope to have Santa Claus and other holiday characters in attendance.
Dates on when it could be done was narrowed down to Saturday, Nov. 23 or Sunday, Nov. 24.
Chairman R. Philbert Myers said the township is holding a breakfast event on Nov. 23 but that should give ample time to set the tree up, stating they’d have to be done by 5 p.m. before it gets dark.
“I think in five hours — even without ever doing it before — we should have a tree up and ready to light,” Myers said.
Those in the audience said that with hosting an event at the township building earlier on Nov. 23, it could be quite a bit to accomplish in a day. Others said that Sundays would be better for families to attend. Myers said that would be fine as well but he would have to check and see if he would be available on Nov. 24.
“You guys let me know (the date) and we’ll make it work,” Myers said.
When more people suggested Sunday, Myers said they could then set the tree up on the Saturday and then have the ceremony on Sunday.
“If we run into any issues or anything like that, we’d have Saturday to work that out,” Southern said.
The final decision was then made to have the tree lighting on Sunday, Nov. 24.