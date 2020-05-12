MADERA — Bigler Township will have a new secretary at the beginning of June, as the Bigler Township Supervisors accepted the resignation of longtime Secretary Jeannette Holden at Monday’s monthly meeting.
Monday’s meeting was conducted with no public in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, The Progress attended via teleconference.
Chairman R. Philbert Myers said “this is a sad one,” but he entertained a motion to accept Holden’s resignation effective May 31. Supervisor Randy Mick then made a motion “with deepest regret” to do so and it was approved by Myers, Mick and Supervisor Barry Reams.
In order to replace Holden, Myers then made a motion to hire Kim Caldwell as a part-time secretary at a rate of $800 a month.
“She’s also Woodward Township’s secretary,” Myers said.
Mick asked what the part-time hours would be for Caldwell.
“She is going to work every Friday and do what is needed — if anything — during the week,” Myers said.
Myers said if the township would need her during the day, the supervisors could then contact her at Woodward Township. The motion to hire Caldwell was then unanimously approved.
While Caldwell will be the new secretary, she will be unable to attend the Bigler Township Supervisors meetings as Woodward Township also has its meeting on the first Monday of the month. Because of that, Karen Hendershot was then unanimously hired to take and type the minutes each month at the rate of $50 per meeting.