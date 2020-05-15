MADERA — It may not be in the capacity that was originally intended, but the Bigler Township Supervisors said at its meeting last week that it would still host a gun raffle.
The second annual “Bigler Township Smorgasbord” was slated to take place on Saturday, July 25 from 4-9 p.m. at the township park.
“Chances were made (to sell) — all 1,000 of them,” Chairman R. Philbert Myers said.
However, Myers said they were printed off a week prior to mass closures in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s no guarantee at any point this summer or fall that we’re going to be able to put 400 people in the park (for the event),” Myers said. “But in the event that we can, I want to tentatively schedule it for Oct. 10.”
Myers said plans include starting earlier in the day than last year. While he hopes that residents can actually attend the event, Myers feels the chances of doing so are “slim to none.”
Should they not be able to hold it in the park, Myers said they would hold the event without the party.
“There would then be 10 prizes of $500 each added to the original 25-prize ticket,” Myers said.
Myers said the fundraiser last year brought funds to the township of more than $8,000.
“It’s very important that we pull this off again,” Myers said.
Each of the 25 prizes include cash amounts, various guns, a crossbow and a kayak. Tickets are $20 each.
Should it still take place in the park, a wide variety of food and drinks will be available. You do not have to be present to win a prize and would then have 30 days to claim it.