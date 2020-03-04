MADERA — A former Bigler Township Supervisor questioned why a current supervisor hasn’t been attending monthly meetings.
Keith Furrevig — who was a township supervisor as recently as December — asked why Supervisor Randall Mick has not attended any recent meetings.
“I thought there were three supervisors who are supposed to be running this township,” Furrevig said. “I don’t understand it. I’ve only seen two from the last couple of meetings I’ve been at. I was just curious.”
Chairman R. Philbert Myers said Mick has not been present for the “last three meetings and does not call in” stating he would not be attending.
At November’s meeting, Myers read a letter from the State Ethics Commission stating Mick used the authority of public position for private benefit when he purchased unleaded gasoline for his personal use and disposed of township tires specifically to satisfy debt.
Myers said the letter stated that actions “could result in administrative penalties and possible referral for criminal prosecution.”
At that time, Myers said the matter was turned over to Clearfield-based State Police in February 2019 and charges went to the District Attorney’s office in June. Myers said in November that nothing had been done up until that time and there have been no updates by the township since.
Because of Mick’s absences and not communicating with the township, Myers said they have a dilemma with May’s monthly meeting as he will be at a township supervisors convention in Hershey on the regularly-scheduled date. That would leave Supervisor Barry Reams as the only person — therefore a quorum would not be met if Mick doesn’t show.
Myers said he’d either like to switch the meeting dates or cancel May’s meeting altogether, stating he’d prefer the meeting switch to the second Monday of May at 5 p.m. instead of its usual first Monday slot.
“Mr. Furrevig presented a very serious issue we have with somebody not showing up for our meetings and not having their involvement,” Myers said.
“I don’t want to see us skip a meeting,” Reams said.
Myers and Reams then approved moving May’s meeting to May 11 at 5 p.m.