MADERA — An update about a proposed move of Bigler Township’s polling site from the township building to the Madera Vol. Fire Co. fire hall was provided at th supervisors meeting on Monday.
Previously, a petition was submitted to county leaders requesting a location change, citing safety concerns and a lack of handicapped accessible parking.
Last month, the township was given until Aug. 31 by the Clearfield County Elections Board to meet the requirements and standards put forth by the Department of Justice to keep the building as a polling site.
When asked by Supervisor Randy Mick if there was any update, Chairman R. Philbert Myers said they had made Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to the building — with the standards actually being higher than what ADA asks for.
“They’ll come back and reinspect us (to see if they pass),” Myers said.
Secretary Jeannette Holden said they would currently be “the only ones in the county that have to comply with the new DOJ rules.”
Myers said more work will be completed next week to further comply, while Mick raised concerns about the handicapped parking spots, stating anything could happen depending upon what type of disability a person has.
“Accidents do happen, you’re right,” Myers responded. “That’s what insurances are made for.”
Holden said the township went beyond the requirements for a “van accessible parking spot.”
“We’re going above and beyond,” Holden said. “They gave us guidelines we had to identify, and we did it better.”
Mick then asked about handrails being put on the sidewalk, to which Myers said they did not. Holden stated they already had an ADA certificate, but “this is a new ballgame” with guidelines set by the DOJ.
Holden again stated they are currently the only polling place in the county that is been forced to do this, “because we had some light bulbs out.”
“So, we’ll see how it goes,” Holden said.
Mick then mentioned about the sidewalk height, stating someone could slip off of it and fall, to which Myers and Holden said there is still work to do.
“Why don’t you come back (with questions) when it’s a finished product, then we will address your concerns,” Myers told Mick.
“Well, maybe we should’ve discussed it at a meeting,” Mick responded.
Myers said he tried to discuss it with Mick at one point.
“I tried to discuss it with you, but you said, ‘Not right now, I’ll get back to you,’” Myers said. “What am I supposed to do?”
Mick then made a motion to adjourn the meeting and said it’s “not worth it” to continue at this time, to which Myers and Supervisor Keith Furrevig approved adjourning the meeting.