MADERA — The Arch Street bridge saga will soon come to an end, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
The base for the bridge will be paved Wednesday, noted Myers. The timeline for the bridge is tentative based on the weather.
“That will be completed,” Myers said. “Mother Nature is not cooperating right now, but it should be.”
Last September, a buzz surrounded the closed bridge, according to past stories published in The Progress. Myers, at the time, hoped the project would be completed by the end of the year.
The original project was intended to include Second Street paving, Myers noted. However, the street slipped through the cracks.
While the subcontractors have their equipment out, it would be logical to have Second Street paved, Myers explained. He got a quote for $15,125 to add the road, which had been cut up recently to install new pipes.
The motion to tackle the additional street was approved, putting a hopeful close to the lengthy paving project.
“I’m hoping this is the last time I really have to address this project,” Myers said.