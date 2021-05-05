MADERA — Bigler Township residents and supervisors at a recent meeting became confused over who is responsible for overseeing the township’s playground, which is in need of repairs.
The park’s toddler equipment is damaged, noted resident Keith Furrevig. Meeting participants, however, were uncertain if the park committee would be the responsible party to care for the gear.
“There’s still a park committee that should be overseeing that, right?” asked Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers.
The park committee has presumably disbanded, according to resident Rebecca Luzier. However, Myers noted it was never formally disbanded.
“If there’s a park committee that exists, I don’t have contact with other members,” said Luzier.
Luzier reached out to past committee members, but never heard anything back. Supervisor Barry Reams recalled the failed attempt to get the committee together.
“Somebody needs to figure out what’s going on with the park committee,” Luzier stated.
The town park’s climbing equipment is broken up and in need of replacing, according to Furrevig. He noticed the problem after taking his daughter to the park. It is a safety hazard, he said.
Unaware of the park committee, Furrevig came to the township meeting to voice his concerns. More people, he said, should come to the meetings to raise these types of issues.
Chairman Myers is currently looking into the park committee’s status.