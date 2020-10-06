MADERA — At Monday night’s Bigler Township Supervisors meeting, Chairman R. Philbert Myers announced he was stepping down as a full-time roadmaster and would be going to part time status, effective immediately.
“In November’s meeting, we will be accepting applications for a full-time employee,” Myers said. Myers said he was stepping down due to personal reasons.
Myers said he will remain available for snow plowing and administrative duties.
“I’m probably going back to eight to 10 hours a week for the most part,” Myers said.
Myers said he feels the cheapest way for the township to replace him would be to hire a laborer. If that person peforms a satisfactory job, Myers said that person can be a permanent replacement and Myers can further continue as a part-time employee.
Myers said with the next supervisors meeting being Nov. 2, he would suggest having all resumes turned in to the township office by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. The supervisors could then go over the applications on the prior Saturday and an official vote could be made at the meeting the following Monday.
Supervisor Barry Reams asked if there would be a set salary or if that’s something they need to figure out. Myers said he feels to get a quality worker, they will have to increase the salary more than what had been done previously.
“I mean, you get what you pay for,” Myers said.
Myers, Reams and Supervisor Randy Mick then agreed that a salary would then be based on the applicant’s experience.
“We don’t even know what we’re going to have for applicants,” Myers said. “We might not have any. Then we’ll have to go a different route.”
The supervisors then unanimously approved advertising for the position with the guidelines previously mentioned.