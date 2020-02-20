MADERA — Residents posed open and concealed carry questions to Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Magisterial District Judge Jim Glass and Bigler Township Regional Police Chief Tim O’Leary yesterday evening as Bigler Township hosted a seminar for those curious about what one can and cannot do pertaining to guns.
Bigler Township Chairman R. Philbert Myers thanked those in attendance, stating he’s had a lot of questions on the matter asked to him and he didn’t feel comfortable answering most of them — thus the reason for asking Churner, Sayers and Glass to attend.
“The climate out there right now with firearms is very delicate and very heated at times,” Churner said.
Churner said he was told most of the questions residents had pertained to open and concealed carry. When asked if he preferred open or concealed, Churner said he thinks concealed carry “makes more sense.”
“I can only speak for me, but if you’re going down the sidewalk and I see you with a gun on, I’m probably going to look a second time,” Churner said. “Plus, why would you want to make yourself a target? If there’s a bad guy and he’s going to shoot somebody, you’re probably going to be first. I prefer the concealed.”
Churner said while he prefers concealed, one doesn’t have to do that, as an individual can openly carry anywhere in the state of Pennsylvania with the exception of Philadelphia. For those planning to go out of state with a firearm, Churner suggested visiting the Attorney General’s website to see if a concealed carry permit is valid there.
The question and answer session lasted about 45 minutes. During that time, those in attendance were informed on a wide array of topics and hypothetical situations. For instance, Churner said federal law states that you cannot carry at schools, federal buildings, courthouses or any other buildings owned or leased by the federal government.
“It becomes a federal offense if you do,” Churner said.
You cannot carry at federal parks, but Churner said you’re allowed to at Pennsylvania state parks, stating some questions and hypotheticals can be complicated.
“Again, these questions can all be answered on the Attorney General’s website,” Churner said. “There’s some good information out there.”
One of the biggest questions had to deal with what to do if there is an intruder in one’s home, or if one is at a place where there is an active shooter. Churner said in 2016, the state enacted a “stand your ground” law. The law states a person can protect themself in their home, vehicle, or place of employment, Sayers said. However, Sayers added, the law is still somewhat gray if one has the ability to escape.
“Do I recommend shooting at the first sound you hear in your house at night? No,” Sayers said. “But obviously you have the right to protect yourself if someone is in your home, is in your place of employment, and is attacking you in your vehicle.”
Having a firearm in one’s home, Sayers said, is technically an open carry situation. In regards to an active shooter, Sayers said the defense would be that “you were justified in your actions.”
“If you shot someone that was shooting everybody else,” Sayers said, citing a recent church shooting in Texas. “Obviously, (the person that shot the active shooter) is a hero. But he killed somebody. It’s a crime. But he was justified in his actions ... You’ve got to use equal measure of force.”
“The last thing anyone wants to do is to shoot someone,” Churner said.
Sayers said while “there might be a little bit of a headache” if one is originally charged in defending oneself, the process involved is there for a reason and “it could shake out where if you save somebody’s life or save your own, that you’ll be found not guilty and not (be) charged.”
Churner also urged that “if you want to be a responsible gun owner, you better look at responsible Republican candidates or conservatives.”
“The Democrats want your guns,” Churner said. “I know I’m not trying to make this political, but that’s a fact.”
Churner reiterated that “we don’t ever want to have to use deadly force.”
“But if you elect to — and you’re a responsible, law abiding citizen — and you want to carry a firearm, I encourage you to do that,” Churner said. “You never want to have to pull a trigger but if the situation gets bad, I’m going to root for the good guy every time.”
Churner also said he talks to a lot of people who have firearms that are locked away nearby, such as a night stand, and said that does no good to the gun owner because if an intruder comes in the middle of the night, there’s no way the person will be able to get to the firearm. However, he said he understands each situation is different and if there are children around, guns would obviously need to be away from where they can access them.
“You’ll not have any trouble from any of us with those of you who are law abiding, responsible gun owners,” Churner said.