MADERA — After Bigler Township Supervisors Chairman R. Philbert Myers stepped down as a full-time roadmaster last month, supervisors hired his replacement during Monday’s monthly meeting.
Delbert Evans was unanimously hired to take over for Myers starting on Nov. 9. Myers said last month he was resigning from the full-time roadmaster post due to personal reasons.
However, Myers said he would still like to continue with administrative duties within the office. Auditors suggested that Myers stay on for $300 per week in an “administrative position.” Supervisors approved the auditors’ suggestion.
“We’re actually saving money,” Supervisor Barry Reams said regarding Myers being part-time and Evans being a full-time roadmaster.
Myers said as far as the roadmaster position, Evans was the only applicant they received and he’s a local resident.
“He has good equipment background and operator background,” Myers said of Evans. “He’s lived in Madera his whole life. He knows the township and he knows the people — which is the main thing, knowing the people.”
In regard to wages, Myers said Evans should be paid $13 per hour to start. Reams said he feels that very few people would work for less than that and also suggested an evaluation for him.
“I think $13 an hour is fine but I think we ought to set a date and do a review,” Reams said.
Supervisor Randy Mick agreed, stating he feels they should give him a six-month period and then review Evans’ wages at that time. All three supervisors then agreed to the $13 an hour and to review Evans’ wages after six months.