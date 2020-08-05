MADERA — The following items are highlights from Monday’s Bigler Township Supervisors meeting:
- Wilson Fisher of Hess and Fisher Engineering presented the supervisors plans for the nearby Moshannon Valley School District’s new project. A previous article in The Progress states the school district has put out to bid an auxiliary gymnasium and cafeteria area expansion that’s estimated to cost around $2.4 million. Fisher said they will be building another auditorium and they are working with the architects and engineers involved with the project. The plans were unanimously approved so Wilson and company can submit the plan to the county to continue moving forward.
- Chairman R. Philbert Myers said he’s had some people contact the township in regard to prizes they gave out at the recent gun raffle they held on July 25. Myers said some people accepted guns over the cash option, but they would now like to change to the cash option due to not being able to receive the respective guns in a timely manner.
- Officer Tim O’Leary of the Bigler Township Regional Police Department said there were 11 incidents he responded to over the last month.