MADERA — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Bigler Township Supervisors meeting:
- Robert Godin was hired as a part time laborer at a rate of $12 per hour. Chairman R. Philbert Myers cited the township project in Smoke Run — in which they recently secured a demolition permit to take down a dilapidated building — and inlet projects as a reason for the extra help.
- Myers said last month’s pancake breakfast went well and he’d like to talk to regular attendees about what to do with the now-monthly breakfasts during the summer months. For the March breakfast, Myers said they will now be charging kids ages 10 and under $3, as they had eaten free prior.
The township received a grant for the Bigler Township Regional Police Department for more than $46,000. They’ll also be holding a benefit spaghetti dinner and basket raffle for the department on March 21 from 2-6 p.m. Myers said next month the township will be “calculating the books and showing how financially feasible it is to move on” and will present that at the May meeting. Myers said as of right now, he feels they’re “sitting very pretty — things are looking really good.”