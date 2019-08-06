MADERA — The following are highlights from Monday night’s Bigler Township Supervisors meeting:
- A discussion was held regarding a request for roster information with the Madera Volunteer Fire Company, as Secretary Jeannette Holden said the township’s insurance company wanted the information. The question was also posed as to what deems a fire company member an “active” member. Supervisor Keith Furrevig encouraged the township and the fire company to work together to resolve any issues.
- When asked about what’s going on with the proposed Dollar General store, Chairman R. Philbert Myers said Dollar General “finished everything they needed to do and everything is out on bid” for the previously discussed location across from the Madera Fire Company.
- A subdivision was approved that gives the township complete ownership of the land in which the Veterans Memorial is located in Madera.
- Bigler Township Regional Police Chief Tim O’Leary said for the month of July, there was one accident, two non-traffic citations filed, four traffic citations, two public services, three assists of agencies, two warrants served and two vacation checks.
- Myers reminded those in attendance that Bet’s Bargain and Discount Food Sales will return to the township on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m., as well as a pancake breakfast on Aug. 25 from 7-11 a.m., with a craft show following at noon.