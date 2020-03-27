MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors held a special meeting Thursday evening, declaring a State of Emergency in the township.
Supervisors passed resolution 2020-1 — Declaration of State of Emergency for
Bigler Township. The declaration asks all businesses to abide by the state’s order for the closing of all non-essential businesses for the next two weeks for until otherwise instructed by the state.
Supervisors are asking citizens not to congregate in groups of 10 or more for the time being, continue to wash hands thoroughly, sanitize shared spaces often and maintain social distancing.
Supervisors have shut the township building down to all visitors, and have canceled all fundraising events and rentals.
April's township meeting is canceled, with the next regular meeting taking place on May 11t at 5 p.m.
In other business:
- Smoke Run property demolition and restoration has been completed. Supervisors motioned for this property to be put out to bid with a reserve of $7,500 placed on it.
- Replacement of inlets as part of the Arch Street bridge project is scheduled to start as soon as possible, once the coronavirus protocol has been lifted. Materials have been received as well as the first installment of funding from the Low Volume Road Grant in the amount of 12,710
- Supervisors motioned to purchase a new weed trimmer and leaf blower.