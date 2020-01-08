MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors held its reorganization and regular January supervisors meeting on Monday evening, as they introduced a new supervisor and changed the time of its monthly meetings.
According to information submitted to The Progress by Secretary/Treasurer Jeannette Holden, Barry Reams takes over for former Supervisor Keith Furrevig. Joining Reams as supervisors are R. Philbert Myers and Randall Mick.
Myers was reappointed as chairman and Reams will now be the vice chairman. Holden was also retained as the secretary/treasurer, vacancy board and right-to-know officer. Beard Legal Group and Ron Repak will continue as the township’s solicitor.
Meeting times will change in 2020. Previously, meetings were held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Meetings will continue to be on that first Monday, but they will now meet at 5 p.m. each month.
Other items approved during the reorganizational portion are as follows:
- Keller Engineering as its engineer.
- CNB Bank as its depository.
- Mileage reimbursement set at the IRS rate of $0.57.
- Equipment rental — with operator — will remain at $60 per hour.