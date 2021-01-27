Clearfield County Commissioners this week approved the resignation of EMA Director Joseph Bigar, who is retiring on Friday.
Bigar has served as EMA Director since September of 2011, Commissioner John Sobel said.
“We certainly want to thank Joe for all of his years of service to Clearfield County in a very difficult job,” Sobel said. “And we want to wish him the best on whatever path life takes him in the future.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said commissioners haven’t discussed replacing the post yet because they were only informed of his retirement on Monday.
Bigar was the chief of the DuBois City Fire Department where he was a member for 35 years prior to becoming Clearfield County EMA director, according to a previous article in The Progress.
He replaced former EMA Director Dave McClure who resigned in August 2011.
The commissioners also approved the following motions:
- New hires, Shania Leigey, part-time corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail; William Plyler, enforcement officer, Domestic Relations Office; Mark Kelly, part-time deputy sheriff; Shannon Kemp, part-time corrections officer CCJ; Cindy Morgan and Rick Coudriet, tipstaff/courts.
- Separations/retirements, Shelby Bloom, part-time secretary II, Veterans Affairs; Thomas Janocko, part-time deputy sheriff.
approve the one year agreement with the Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation (Clearly Ahead) to provide economic development services for the county at a cost of $100,000 for the year.