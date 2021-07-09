BELLEFONTE — Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reported Rachelle L. Edmiston, 34, of Bellefonte died of injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash Wednesday, July 7.
Edminston was driving when a tree limb came down and struck her vehicle, causing her to crash on Garbrick Road, Spring Township.
Sayers said she was transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy was completed. She died as a result of head trauma and her manner of death is accidental, said Sayers.
Spring Township Police Department is also investigating the crash.