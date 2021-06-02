COALPORT — Beccaria Township Supervisors passed an ordinance to decrease false alarms at their recent meeting.
The ordinance aims to combat the increase in false alarms in the township by implementing a service fee for repeat offenders over a calendar year.
According to Supervisor Randy Blake, Beccaria citizens have three false alarms before the service fee is issued. Once the three false alarms limit is reached, a service fee of $100 is issued. The fee increases by $100 for each subsequent offense. The maximum fee is $500, and will be issued after eight false alarms from the same alarm over a calendar year.
The township will send a notice to offenders within 30 days of the incident and the service fee must be paid within 10 days of receiving the notice. Failure to pay the service fee could result in jail time for no more than 30 days. The ordinance is effective starting Aug. 1.
Blake explained exceptions to the ordinance stating, “The charges imposed above shall not apply in the following conditions. The false alarm is due to a weather condition, the false alarm is during a period of public emergency when such fire alarm is caused by a condition giving rise to the emergency, or the status of the alarm is to be determined by the police department, fire department, or other effected emergency response agency and this decision should be final.”
The money gathered from the service fees will be distributed to local fire companies to make up for service costs from responding to the false alarms.