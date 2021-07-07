COALPORT — Beccaria Township Supervisors passed a motion to adopt an ordinance to decrease false alarms at their recent meeting.
The ordinance aims to combat the increase in false alarms in the township by implementing a service fee for repeat offenders over a calendar year.
According to Supervisor Randy Blake, Beccaria citizens have three false alarms before the service fee is issued. Once the three false alarms limit is reached, a service fee of $100 is issued. The fee increases by $100 for each subsequent offense. The maximum fee is $500, and will be issued after eight false alarms from the same alarm over a calendar year.
The township will send a notice to offenders within 30 days of the incident and the service fee must be paid within 10 days of receiving the notice. Failure to pay the service fee could result in jail time for no more than 30 days. The ordinance is effective starting Aug. 1.
At a prior meeting, Blake explained that false alarms caused by a weather condition or a period of public emergency when an alarm is caused by a condition giving rise to the emergency will not be enforced. This is also the case if the status of the alarm is yet to be determined by the police department, fire department, or other effected emergency response agency. Whatever conclusion the emergency response agency reaches regarding the legitimacy of a fire alarm will be final.
Funds gathered from the service fees will be distributed to local fire companies to make up for service costs from responding to the false alarms.