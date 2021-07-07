COALPORT — Highlights from the recent meeting of Beccaria Township Board of Supervisors include:
- Supervisors discussed ways the township can use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, but did not reach a decision.
- Houtzdale Municipal Authority requested funds from Beccaria Township’s American Rescue Plan Act money, but supervisors shelved the matter for a later date.
- Township supervisors agreed to send paperwork for a subdivision in the township to the Clearfield Planning Commission with no comment.
- A motion was approved for Randy Blake to sign off on papers to complete the purchase of a new township truck. The truck will be paid for through the township’s Capital Reserve Fund and General Fund.