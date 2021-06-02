COALPORT — Highlights from the reccent meeting of Beccaria Township Board of Supervisors include:
- Renewal of insurance policy with Charles Jones Agency was signed and approved by supervisors.
- A letter was signed and approved to grant closure of township streets for a parade route for the Coalport Street Fair on June 19.
- Supervisors approved sending $100 to the Coalport decorating committee.
- It was announced that the township is to receive funding and a contract for a Utahville sewage feasibility study.
- Supervisors approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford F600 for the township.
- Supervisors discussed March illegal dumping complaints — one is closed and one remains open.